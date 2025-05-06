Get Your Tickets Now For Knicks vs. Celtics At MSG—Feel The Rivalry Live!

After a thrilling overtime win in Game 1, the Knicks hold a 1-0 lead over the Celtics heading into Game 2 in Boston on Wednesday, May 7. Jalen Brunson led the comeback with 29 points and clutch threes, helping erase a 20-point deficit.

The series then heads to Madison Square Garden for Games 3 and 4 on Saturday, May 10, and Monday, May 12, where fans can experience the electric playoff energy and watch Brunson lead the charge.

Tickets are going fast on Vivid Seats, StubHub, and Ticketmaster, and the Knicks need their fans louder than ever to help push them through this historic battle.

These highly anticipated games are drawing intense demand for seats. Prices on Vivid Seats start at $420 apiece for Game 3 and $402 for Game 4. StubHub lists tickets beginning at $441 for Game 3. Availability is limited, and prices are subject to change.

This playoff matchup marks the first time since 2013 that the Knicks and Celtics have faced each other in the postseason. The storied rivalry—echoing the classic battles between Larry Bird’s Celtics and Patrick Ewing’s Knicks—brings even more intensity to this series.

Fans will want to be part of the electrifying atmosphere at Madison Square Garden as the Knicks continue their playoff run. With the series heating up, now is the time to secure your tickets and witness history in the making.

