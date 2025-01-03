'Get This On Camera': Ice-T Altercation With Officer In Hudson County Resurfaces In Viral Video

On Friday, May 3, 2024, the "Law & Order: SVU" star who lives in Edgewater was pulled over by a Hudson County Sheriff's deputy for having an expired registration, according to a video shared on YouTube by Unspoken Crime Murders.

Ice-T, a.k.a. Tracy Marrow who has played Det. Fin Tutuola on the long running TV show, was right outside of the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to renew the registration, which expired in 2021, when he was stopped. Ice-T said he tried to go to the DMV the day before, but the DMV's system was down.

"I got seven cars, I'm trying to get them all straight," Ice-T said.

The officer didn't seem to buy Ice-T's explanation and told him he shouldn't be driving with an expired license and registration.

"Why don't you follow me right to this garage, the DMV is right here," Ice-T said. "You don't gotta be that serious about this."

"Well this is serious," the officer said.

"I could park this car right here and walk to the DMV," Ice-T said.

The officer threatened to tow Ice-T's vehicle, which set the rapper off. The officer chided Ice-T and told him to be respectful, and the man behind the song "Cop Killer" grew more frustrated. stepping out of the car and confronting the officer.

"Give me my paperwork, you're a (expletives)," Ice-T demanded. "Give me my (expletive) paperwork. Get this on camera!"

The officer called for backup as Ice-T began recording him. A sergeant showed up as both Ice-T and the officer explained their side of the story, with the sergeant granting the officer permission to give Ice-T tickets, but allowing him to park his car and go to the DMV.

The sergeant played good cop to the officer's bad cop, explaining the situation to Ice-T and trying to get the officer to reduce the number of tickets.

"Next time show some respect," the officer said.

"I don't have to," Ice-T shot back.

Ice-T was issued four tickets, which he paid in full, and resolved the situation, according to Unspoken Crime Murders. The video has generated 1.4 million views in the last 24 hours.

