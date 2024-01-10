'Get Smoked:' Christie Caught On Hot Mic Before Announcing Prez Race Drop, Reports Say

The Republican nominee made the announcement on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at a town hall in Windham, NH (click here to watch).

Just before the town hall, Christie was apparently caught on a hot mic saying "she is going to get smoked," apparently referring to former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, as reported by ABC and the New York Times.

The quip was aired on his campaign's livestream, which has since been removed, The Times reports.

"I've always said that if there came a point in time in this race where I couldn't see a path to accomplishing that goal that i would get out," Christie said in New Hampshire.

"And it's clear to me tonight that there isn't a path for me to win the nomination which is why i'm suspending my campaign tonight for president of the United States."

The announcement comes after the release of results from a CNN poll that shows Trump in the lead with 39% of likely Republican primary voters in New Hampshire; Haley with 32%; Christie at 12%; Vivek Ramaswamy at 8%; Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 5%; and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson at less than 1%.

Click here for more from the New York Times.

