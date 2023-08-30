'Get Ready For A Winter Wonderland': Old Farmer's Almanac Releases 2023-24 Forecast

"The 2024 Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snow, seasonable cold, and all of winter’s delights," states the publication, which has been making long-term weather forecasts since 1792.

"This winter’s forecast is sure to excite snow bunnies and sweater lovers alike, promising a whole lot of cold and snow across North America."

In the Northeast, snow will arrive beginning in November, with storms, showers, and flurries continuing through the start of spring, the Almanac says.

Nevertheless, the Atlantic Corridor and New England "will enjoy winter temperatures which are milder than what’s typical for their region," according to the Almanac.

"Expect just the right amount of chill in the air for an afternoon of adventurous snow sports or enjoying a big ol’ mug of hot cocoa by a crackling fire."

As for the chances of holidays in the Northeast, the publication says: "There will be a white Christmas in the mountains, but it’s less likely in the foothills and along I-95."

Click here to read the complete Old Farmer's Almanac winter forecast which is titled "Get Ready for a Winter Wonderland."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.