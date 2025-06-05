Get Paid To Play FBI, SWAT, Or Sports Fan In Pete Davidson, Nicholas Hoult Movie Filming In PA

The action-comedy film "How To Rob A Bank" will shoot in the Greater Pittsburgh region from mid-June through August, bringing big-name celebrities and high-paying background roles to the Steel City.

The movie is directed by David Leitch, best known for "Bullet Train" and "Deadpool 2", and stars Pete Davidson, Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, Anna Sawai, and Rhenzy Feliz. It's being produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Imagine Entertainment, and 87North, and is set to hit theaters on September 4, 2026.

Casting agents are looking for non-union background actors, stand-ins, and photo doubles to appear in the film. The production is hiring people of all ages and ethnicities to portray:

FBI agents, SWAT officers, and police

Sports fans

Diner patrons

Office professionals

Motocross, e-bike, and bicycle riders

Everyday Pittsburgh locals

Pay starts at $250 for 12 hours of general background work and $265 for stand-ins, with overtime available. Some roles may require multiple filming days.

No acting experience is necessary, but participants must be fully available for the entire day when selected to work. Most filming will take place Monday through Friday, with child actors restricted by Pennsylvania labor laws.

Anyone interested in applying can visit www.movieextraspittsburgh.com for more details and to submit an application.

How To Rob A Bank follows a crew of tech-savvy criminals who livestream their heists online while dodging law enforcement in real time. The film promises a fast-paced mix of chases, comedy, and internet chaos.

Pittsburgh residents looking to be part of a major Hollywood production — and earn some money while doing it — are encouraged to apply now.

