'Get In The Van,' Driver Told 11-Year-Old On Bergen County Street, Police Say

Little Ferry police said that the 11-year-old boy was walking to a friend's house when the driver of a white van pulled up next to him on Lakeview Avenue and Grand Street around 7:20 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9.

The van pulled up next to him and the driver said, "Get in the van," according to police. The boy ran home as the van sped away, police said.

The driver was described as a black man in a red shirt with black gloves and red baseball cap. The passenger is described as a Hispanic man, wearing a red shirt, black gloves, and red baseball cap.

"Thankfully, the child reacted immediately and ran back to his home," police said. "Our Detectives have been working diligently and checking for any video in the area. This incident is the first reported of such in our area and in neighboring towns. AS ALWAYS if you see something say something, 201-641-2770."

