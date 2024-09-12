'General Hospital' Star Moonlights As New Jersey Realtor — And He Loves It

The "General Hospital" star revealed his second career in an Instagram video on Monday, Sept. 9, where he showed off his big backyard and extolled the virtues of living in the Garden State.

"I just kind of wanted to show folks what it looks like," Hearst said. “There’s different parts of New Jersey. The part that I live in, South Central New Jersey, is a beautiful place. I also happen to be a real estate agent here. I love helping people find homes here, sell their homes here. It’s really a great lifestyle out here.”

Hearst who plays Ric Lansing on "General Hospital" and also appeared on "Days of our Lives," "Guiding Light," and "The Young and the Restless," said there was more to New Jersey than the industrial side people see when they go to Newark Airport.

As a real estate agent, Hearst goes by his given name, Richard Herbst, and works for NextHome Force Premier Realty, based in Howell, selling homes in Brick, Freehold, Howell, Jackson, Manalapan, Manchester, South Brunswick and Toms River.

“We're very happy here. It’s very peaceful, it’s very tranquil,” he said. “I love being here. “So if you happen to be looking to come to New Jersey, give me a shout. I can find you a place. Or if you are in New Jersey and would like to get an estimate on your home, see what the options are available to you, and would love to be able to work with you as well.”

Hearst, who has won multiple Emmy Awards for his work, is also good at his real estate job if the numerous 5-star reviews are any indication.

"I had a great experience working with Rick," one reviewer wrote. "This was my first time searching for and purchasing a home, and Rick was always there for me to answer my questions and guide me through the process."

"Rick was a joy to work with," another reviewer wrote. "Rick’s guidance and knowledge of the real estate market helped us find our new home!

