Gen Z Leads Black Friday Frenzy At Garden State Plaza, Smashing Sales Records

The center opened its doors at 7 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, but eager crowds had already formed long lines outside popular stores like UGG, Sephora, Lululemon, Aritzia, and Macy’s, according to Wesley Rebisz, senior general manager of Westfield Garden State Plaza.

Extended hours, from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., gave shoppers more time to score deals, with the mall remaining packed well past 9 p.m.

Rebisz attributed the record turnout to effective promotions and sharp discounts, some reaching 50% to 70% off early in the day. Many stores posted double-digit sales growth compared to Black Friday 2023, particularly in fast and contemporary fashion categories and department stores, Rebisz said.

Younger Gen Z shoppers were a driving force behind the success, coming in greater numbers, arriving earlier, and staying longer. Brands like Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, and Aeropostale saw significant gains, according to the mall.

Retailers who used simplified discounts, like 40% off entire stores, benefited from clear messaging that resonated with customers, Rebisz added. Deals teased earlier in the week also contributed to sustained shopping momentum through the weekend.

This year’s turnout and sales marked a sharp rebound for the shopping center, underscoring the return of in-person shopping.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.