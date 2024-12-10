Garfield Teen Caught With Bag Full Of Mail Stolen From Jersey Shore Businesses, Police Say

The 16-year-old boy was arrested near Industrial Road, the Wall Township Police Department said in a news release on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

The arrest came as officers have increased patrols in response to rising criminal activity, particularly mail theft, in parts of Wall.

A detective saw the teen "acting suspicious" at around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. The boy dropped a bag and tried to get away but he was eventually captured.

Police said the bag had mail addressed to several businesses in the area. The teen was charged with 23 counts of theft, trespassing, and obstruction.

The boy was processed and released into his mother's custody.

