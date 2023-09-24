Garden State Parkway Crash Kills Englewood Driver, Woodcliff Lake Passenger, Both 20

Their Nissan was headed south when it ran off the roadway to the right, crashed through a guardrail and barreled down an embankment, slamming into trees and overturning near Exit 160 in Paramus at 2:45 a.m. Sept. 24, New Jersey State Police Detective 1 Jeffrey Lebron said.

One of the occupants was ejected and the other pinned beneath the vehicle, responders said.

The driver, Jadon Johnson, was killed and his passenger hospitalized with serious injuries, Lebron said.

State Police are investigating the cause, the detective said.

