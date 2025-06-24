Fair 82°

Furious Trump Drops F-Bomb On Live TV, Lashing Out At Israel, Iran As Ceasefire Falters

Hours after Israel and Iran accused each other of violating a ceasefire he helped broker, a clearly frustrated President Trump lashed out at both nations.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Trump,&nbsp;Supreme Leader of Iran&nbsp;Ali Khamenei.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Government Press Office of Israel/The White House/Wikipedia via Khamenei.ir
Joe Lombardi
Trump told reporters at the White House Tuesday morning, June 24 before departing for a NATO conference in the Netherlands he was not happy with either Israel or Iran, and drove home the point by using a four-letter profanity on live television he had not said publicly before.

"We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f--- they’re doing," Trump said.

After saying both countries violated the ceasefire he announced Monday night, June 23, Trump posted minutes later on his Truth Social platform, "ISRAEL is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly 'Plane Wave' to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect!"

Minutes earlier, Trump warned Israel after it was reportedly planning to launch a new attack on Tehran after saying Iran had violated the ceasefire.

"ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME," Trump posted.

About a half hour later, he provided an update, claiming Israel pulled back from the planned attack.

"ISRAEL is not going to attack Iran," he posted. "All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly 'Plane Wave' to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect!"

