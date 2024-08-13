Funeral Home's Search For Woman's Family Breaks Hearts In Bergen County

The 92-year-old Leonia resident died at CareOne at Cresskill July 17, Aree Booker, the executive director of Eternity Funeral Services LLC in Englewood tells Daily Voice.

Booker has been unable to find Polimeni's family.

"She was never married, no children," said Booker, seemingly distraught on a phone call with Daily Voice Tuesday, Aug. 13. "The only person that knew her was her former housing manager."

There were two phone numbers listed on the information sheet that Booker received on the day of Polimeni's death, he said: One was her former housing manager's, the other was an Italian line — the latter didn't work. Booker was also told Polimeni was never visited by any family.

Booker placed an ad in the Bergen Record seeking Polimeni's next of kin. If no one comes forward by Aug. 17, which will mark a month since her death, Booker says the next step will be contacting the medical examiner, in accordance with state law.

"Nursing homes are supposed to have arrangements pre-planned, next of kin, etcetera," Booker said. "But it seemed like [CareOne] dropped the ball."

Phones were unanswered at CareOne at Cresskill each time Daily Voice called Tuesday evening, Aug. 13.

Booker says the facility contacted him around 5 p.m. the day Polimeni died, but her death certificate said she passed away at 8 a.m.

News of Booker's search for Polimeni's family spread like wildfire on Facebook. Her story, shared hundreds of times, left locals both stunned and broken-hearted.

"Very sad indeed," one person commented on a photo of the notice published in the Bergen Record. "[What seems] so much worse is that Miss Polimeni lived without family or friends visiting. I have been to many of these so called homes and I rather be dead."

"This is so strange," another added. "I would think that upon entering CareOne that a family member or next of kin would have to sign off on documents. I realize some people may not have family but then that should have been noted in her files when she was admitted.

"Praying that someone can be located. This poor woman deserves to be buried and at peace not just tossed to the trash. Heartbreaking."

Booker says some community members offer to make a donation toward a cremation for Polimeni. Others ask if she had any money.

He couldn't recall any other situation like this.

"It's almost scary, I've never seen nothing like it," he told Daily Voice. "Somebody dropped the ball at CareOne and it's upsetting. I hope they haven't been doing all their patients like this."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.