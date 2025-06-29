Funeral Home Owner Who Stashed 190 Decaying Bodies Gets Maximum Federal Sentence: 'Inhumane'

Jon M. Hallford, 45, of Colorado Springs, was the owner of Return to Nature Funeral Home, which operated in Colorado Springs and Penrose alongside his wife, Carie Hallford.

Over a four-year period, Hallford failed to cremate or bury at least 190 bodies — while collecting more than $130,000 from families for services he never provided, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado said.

Instead, Hallford allowed remains to decay in his facility, blocked off doors and windows to conceal the stench, and submitted false death certificates stating the bodies had been properly cremated or buried, according to his plea agreement.

In some cases, Hallford gave families urns filled with dry cement mix, and on at least two occasions, delivered the wrong body for burial. In each case, he covered up the mistake from the next of kin, authorities said.

“Jon Hallford’s criminal fraud was a vehicle to exploit grieving families so he could give himself a lavish life with luxury cars and expensive vacations,” said U.S. Attorney Peter McNeilly. “His actions were not just fraudulent, but deeply inhumane.”

Hallford was also sentenced to pay more than $1 million in restitution and was found to have conspired with his wife, Carie Hallford, to defraud the Small Business Administration (SBA) by submitting fake COVID-19 relief applications between March 2020 and March 2022. The couple received three separate disbursements totaling $882,300 through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, officials said.

Investigators said Hallford used the money to support his own lifestyle while continuing to operate the funeral home under false pretenses.

“This defendant had no regard whatsoever for the dignity and respect [these families] deserved,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek. “We cannot undo the vast harm he sowed, but we can bring this measure of justice today.”

Judge Nina Y. Wang handed down the 240-month sentence in federal court.

The FBI Denver Field Office and the SBA’s Office of Inspector General led the investigation, with support from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Colorado Springs Police, multiple coroner’s offices, and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

