Open Casket Catwalk: Model Gives Late Designer Fashion Show At NJ Funeral Service (Video)

A model decided to give a deceased fashion designer the sendoff of a lifetime at his New Jersey funeral — in the most appropriate way possible.

Erica Carrington gave Vernest Moore the sendoff of a lifetime at his Newark Art Museum funeral.

 Photo Credit: mrs_am_merica Instagram
Sam Barron

Erica Carrington strutted her stuff at the open-casket "red carpet" viewing of designer Vernest Moore in true fashion model form, held at the Newark Museum of Art on Thursday, Nov. 9. 

"I was hyperventilating almost up until the very moment I hit the runway," Carrington wrote on Instagram. "I can't believe this would be my final work for you. From now on, even if I'm not walking for you, I'll be walking with you because I know you'll always be with me."

Once Carrington reached Moore's casket, she blew him a kiss.

Her video had more than 12.2K likes on Instagram as of Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Moore died last month at the age of 62.

