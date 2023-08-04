Funeral Arrangements, Viewing Set For Lt. Gov. Oliver

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the official New Jersey State Funeral and Memorial Service for Oliver will take place at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark on Saturday, August 12. The public is invited to attend.

Prior to her funeral, Oliver will lie in state in the Rotunda of the State Capital on Thursday, August 10 and the Essex County Courthouse on Friday, August 11, accompanied by a full honor guard, Murphy said.

"Together, we will honor and celebrate her remarkable contributions to the state she love," Murphy said.

Murphy also announced the American and New Jersey flags will fly at half mast for the next month in her memory.

Oliver was born and raised in Newark and lived in East Orange. Before becoming the Garden State's second lieutenant governor, Oliver was the first Black woman to serve as Speaker of the General Assembly.

"[Sheila] was not only a distinguished public servant but also our cherished daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and hero," a statement from her family said. "Sheila Y. Oliver leaves behind a legacy of dedication, service, and inspiration. We will remember her commitment to the people of New Jersey and her tireless efforts to uplift the community."

