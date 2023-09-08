Fully Involved: Downed Wires Ignite Minivan On Route 46

The vehicle ignited at the corner of Huyler Street and the highway in South Hackensack, across from Teterboro Airport, shortly before 4 p.m. Sept. 8.

Smoke billowed across the street, momentarily stopping traffic just as the Friday evening rush was about to heat up (no pun intended).

No injuries were reported.

Members of the South Hackensack Fire Department doused the fully-involved blaze before normal traffic was able to resume.

