Fugitive Tied To Retail Theft Ring That Hit Liquor Store Captured By Glen Rock PD

Miata Mitchell, 26, of Poughkeepsie is part of a group that targeted various borough merchants, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Detective Sgt. James Calaski and Sgt. Greg Carter nabbed Mitchell in connection with a theft at Bottle King Liquors on Prospect Street shortly after 1 p.m. Aug. 7, the chief said.

Mitchell was with a number of accomplices, he said.

She was charged with shoplifting-related offenses, including being part of an organized retail theft enterprise, and sent to the Bergen County Jail.

Meanwhile, the investigation is continuing.

ANYONE who recognizes any of the people in the surveillance photo collage accompanying Mitchell's mugshot above is asked to contact Glen Rock police: (201) 652-3800.

