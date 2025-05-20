Mostly Cloudy 65°

SHARE

Photos Show Fugitive NJ Bank Robber Extradited From Ukraine: Prosecutor

A 30-year-old Berlin Township resident was returned to the United States from Ukraine on Friday, May 16, after he was charged with robbing multiple banks in 2022, authorities said.

Edward Deveaux

Edward Deveaux

 Photo Credit: Camden County Prosecutor's Office
Edward Deveaux is extradited. 

Edward Deveaux is extradited. 

 Photo Credit: Camden County Prosecutor
Edward Deveaux is extradited. 

Edward Deveaux is extradited. 

Photo Credit: Camden County Prosecutor's Office
Sam Barron

Edward Deveaux was originally charged in September 2022 with robbing a Truist Bank in Waterford and a Republic Bank in Winslow, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay, U.S. Marshal Juan Mattos Jr., Waterford Police Chief Daniel Cormaney, and Winslow Police Chief Donald Lemons said.

Deveaux was charged the following month with robbing a TD Bank in Willingboro, authorities said.

Following the robberies, Deveaux flew to multiple countries in Europe, before settling in Ukraine near the Polish border, authorities said. Deveaux was apprehended in February by Ukrainian authorities working in collaboration with multiple federal agencies, including the Department of Justice, FBI and US Marshals Service, law enforcement said.

The National Guard of Ukraine turned over Deveaux to members of the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force – Camden and Trenton Divisions and the Polish police during a meeting at the Korczowa border checkpoint, authorities said. Deveaux was later flown from Warsaw, Poland to Newark, authorities said.

Upon his return to New Jersey,  Deveaux was processed and remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility, authorities said.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE