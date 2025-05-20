Photos Show Fugitive NJ Bank Robber Extradited From Ukraine: Prosecutor

Edward Deveaux was originally charged in September 2022 with robbing a Truist Bank in Waterford and a Republic Bank in Winslow, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay, U.S. Marshal Juan Mattos Jr., Waterford Police Chief Daniel Cormaney, and Winslow Police Chief Donald Lemons said.

Deveaux was charged the following month with robbing a TD Bank in Willingboro, authorities said.

Following the robberies, Deveaux flew to multiple countries in Europe, before settling in Ukraine near the Polish border, authorities said. Deveaux was apprehended in February by Ukrainian authorities working in collaboration with multiple federal agencies, including the Department of Justice, FBI and US Marshals Service, law enforcement said.

The National Guard of Ukraine turned over Deveaux to members of the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force – Camden and Trenton Divisions and the Polish police during a meeting at the Korczowa border checkpoint, authorities said. Deveaux was later flown from Warsaw, Poland to Newark, authorities said.

Upon his return to New Jersey, Deveaux was processed and remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility, authorities said.

