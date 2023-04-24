Fugitive Captured After Walking Out Of JC Medical Center: Authorities

Shatora Franklin, 27, of Brooklyn was originally seized at the Holland Tunnel on a warrant out of Essex County on April 14 after she skipped a court date following an arrest in late March, law enforcement sources said.

She needed to go to the hospital for an undetermined condition, however, and was taken to the medical center, they said.

Franklin then walked out -- apparently shoeless -- and was gone before authorities determined which agency was responsible for securing her, one said.

A warrant was issued and a search began.

Franklin, formerly of East Orange, was captured in Jersey City by members of the U.S. Marshals New York/New Jersey Fugitive Task Force and PAPD detectives on Thursday.

She was later taken to the Essex County Jail, where she remained held on Monday, April 24 on charges of creating a hazardous condition.

No further details were immediately available.

