Fuel Truck Crashes Through Fence, Clips Pole, Nearly Hits Elmwood Park Home

No injuries were reported in the Nov. 20 mishap in the 900 block of River Drive near the Garden Drive intersection.

No oil leaked from the Fairclough fuel truck out of Paterson, either.

River Drive was closed in both directions between the Garden State Parkway and Route 46 overpasses while a PSE&G crew replaced the pole.

Power was knocked out only to the house where the truck crashed.

Police were trying to determine the cause.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

