Light Rain 57°

SHARE

Front Loader Tips, Lands On Driver In Bogota

A construction worker escaped serious injury when a front loader tipped and landed on top of him in Bogota.

The worker was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with minor leg and arm injuries following the accident at a Bogota construction site.
The worker was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with minor leg and arm injuries following the accident at a Bogota construction site. Photo Credit: Bogota PD
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

The worker was clearing property on the former site of the Bogota Golf Center on Cross Street when the machine fell down an embankment shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, May 5, Police Sgt. Geoffrey Cole said.

Police, firefighters and members of the Bogota Rescue Squad responded along with BLS and ALS units from Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, the sergeant said.

The victim, who'd climbed out, was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with minor leg and arm injuries, Cole said.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE