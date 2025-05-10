From Trash Pandas To Toilet Seats: John Oliver’s Crazy Plan To Rename MiLB Team Goes Viral

In the latest episode of HBO's "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," the host had a lot to say about the minors, particularly poking fun at some of the more peculiar promotions, team nicknames, and mascots.

Highlighting some of the 120 MiLB teams, Oliver made light of the Lake County Captains in Ohio, which ripped out a section of the stands and replaced them with toilet seats, then called out certain team names, such as the Hub City Spartanburgers, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, and Modesto Nuts.

Oh, and the episode featured an entire segment about the success of the Rocket City Trash Pandas, who generated millions on the name alone.

"Minor League Baseball teams are really good at publicity," Oliver said.

"They kind of have to be, as all their player contracts are handled by Major League teams, they are responsible for covering other operating costs that can be significant."

After discussing some of the inane promotions that make Minor League Baseball so beloved, Oliver got to his grand offer.

"And that is where we come in," he continued, "because I have a very special offer. We are willing to use all of our resources and stupidity to give one Minor League Baseball team a total rebrand.

"We will give you a new team name. A new mascot. We will even throw you a theme night. It will be personalized and it will be bespoke."

Oliver assured any potential teams looking to step up to the plate and accept his offer that the show will "put just as much time, energy, and research into this."

He previously did something similar in Danbury, Connecticut, which resulted in the mayor naming a sewage plant in his honor.

"We will do this in the spirit of your team, city and league in which you belong," he added, cautioning that, "You can't ask us any questions, give us any notes and you have to do what we come up with."

Teams have reportedly expressed some interest in taking up the show on its offer, though it remains to be seen if anyone has already accepted the overhaul of their squad.

A new episode of "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" is set to air at 11 p.m. on Sunday, May 11, when that question may be answered.

