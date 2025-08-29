From Sickbed To Standing O: George Clooney Returns To Red Carpet For Movie Premiere

Clooney hit the red carpet with co-star Adam Sandler on Thursday night, Aug. 28, after missing festival events earlier in the day and drew an eight-and-a-half-minute standing ovation, according to Variety.

As Daily Voice earlier reported, the 64-year-old Clooney withdrew from public appearances when he began feeling unwell on Wednesday, Aug. 27, in Italy. The Hollywood Reporter said he was advised to rest because of a sinus infection.

His return became the night’s drama. Variety reported that inside the theater, the applause stretched on as Clooney kissed his wife, Amal, who sat just behind him, and embraced Sandler and director Noah Baumbach.

The screening concluded just before 1 a.m. as a thunderstorm drenched festival-goers spilling into the streets under umbrellas, Variety said.

Jay Kelly pairs two of Hollywood’s most bankable stars in roles that flip their public personas.

Clooney plays an aging film icon; Sandler is his devoted manager, a fixer who has sacrificed nearly everything for his client. The ensemble cast also features Laura Dern, Billy Crudup, and Emily Mortimer.

Clooney’s absence from the film’s official daytime press conference on Thursday left Baumbach and the cast to field questions without their leading man.

Festival organizers offered no timetable for his return earlier in the day, and it was unclear whether he would walk the carpet until he suddenly appeared.

A fixture in film and television for three decades, Clooney has won two Oscars and recently made his Broadway debut portraying Edward R. Murrow in Good Night, and Good Luck, earning a Tony nomination.

The rapturous Venice response positions Jay Kelly as an early awards-season contender, and capped a swift, rain-soaked rebound for its star.

