Light Rain 77°

SHARE

From Math Class To The Vatican: Villanova Alum Named First American Pope

The Catholic Church made history on Thursday, May 8, naming its first American pope — and he’s a math whiz from Villanova.

Leo, the first American pope and 267th overall, from the balcony of St. Peter's just before 7:30 p.m. Rome time on Thursday, May 8 and Villanova University where he earned his undergrad degree.

Leo, the first American pope and 267th overall, from the balcony of St. Peter's just before 7:30 p.m. Rome time on Thursday, May 8 and Villanova University where he earned his undergrad degree.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View); Vatican News (overlay)
At 6:06 p.m. Rome time, Thursday, May 8, white smoke emanated from the Sistine Chapel's chimney

At 6:06 p.m. Rome time, Thursday, May 8, white smoke emanated from the Sistine Chapel's chimney

Photo Credit: Vatican News
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

White smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel chimney at 6:06 p.m. Rome time, signaling the election of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, 69, of Chicago, as the 267th pope in the Church’s 2,000-year history. He has chosen the name Pope Leo XIV.

The conclave began just a day earlier on Wednesday, May 7, and concluded in either the fourth or fifth round of voting, Vatican officials said. Cardinal Dominique Mamberti made the official announcement from St. Peter’s balcony to roaring cheers, saying, “I announce to you a great joy. We have a pope.”

Pope Leo XIV brings an academic background as unique as his historic appointment. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Villanova University in 1977, before pursuing a Master of Divinity from Catholic Theological Union in Chicago. He also holds a licentiate and doctorate in canon law from the Pontifical College of St. Thomas Aquinas in Rome.

More than 130 cardinals from 70 countries participated in the election.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE