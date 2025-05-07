From ‘Cucumber’ Clip To TLC Stardom: Hilaria Baldwin Coming To Bergen County

Baldwin, who stars with her husband and children on TLC’s “The Baldwins” is signing copies of her new book “Manual Not Included” at Bookends in Ridgewood on Thursday, May 8 at 6 p.m.

The book features vignettes of Baldwin talking about the highs and lows from her life and what it’s like being married to a famous actor and living in the public eye, according to a synopsis.

Baldwin, real name Hillary, faced scrutiny when she was accused of impersonating a Spanish accent, despite growing up in Massachusetts, including a viral clip of her seemingly forgetting the English word for “cucumber.”

Her website listed her as being born in Spain, even though she was born in Boston and claimed to be half-Spanish, when she is of English, French-Canadian, German, Irish, and Slovak descent.

She also dealt with her husband’s legal saga over his accidental shooting death of a cinematographer while filming the western “Rust” in 2021. Alec Baldwin was originally charged with involuntary manslaughter though the charges were later dismissed in 2024.

