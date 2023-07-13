Frigidaire Washer/Dryers Sold Nationwide Being Recalled For Fire Risk

Electrolux Group is recalling Frigidaire gas laundry centers that have a felt seal on the dryer drum after receiving nearly two dozen reports of fires breaking out, and one case of a smoke inhalation injury, according to CPSC.

Officials said that the felt seal can be folded inward, leading to an accumulation of lint that poses an increased risk of sparking a fire.

The recalled laundry centers have model numbers “FFLG4033QW” or “FFLG4033QT,” and were sold in white or titanium colors with “FRIGIDAIRE” written below the dryer door.

Serial numbers on the recalled machines can be found on a white sticker inside the dryer door.

Numbers included in the recall:

Model number: FFLG4033QW with serial numbers “4E44114739 through 4E81603034;”

Model number: FFLG4033QT with serial numbers “4E44308482 through 4E81603380.”

Homeowners have been cautioned to stop using the dryer immediately and contact Electrolux Group for a fee inspection, repair, and lint removal service. Those affected by the recall are expected to be reached by the company directly.

Officials noted that only the dryer portion of the laundry center is impacted, and the washer is unaffected and can be used safely.

The recalled items were sold at Lowe’s, Home Depot, and other independent appliance stores nationwide for approximately $1,400.

