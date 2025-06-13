Partly Cloudy 72°

SHARE

Friday The 13th Chaos: Dump Truck Crash, Car Into Gym Rock Paramus Morning (Photos)

Friday the 13th came crashing in with two separate accidents, less than an hour apart in Paramus.

Paramus Road crash Friday, June 13.

Paramus Road crash Friday, June 13.

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Paramus Road crash Friday, June 13.

Paramus Road crash Friday, June 13.

Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Paramus Road crash Friday, June 13.

Paramus Road crash Friday, June 13.

Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
24-Hour Fitness crash

24-Hour Fitness crash

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
24-Hour Fitness crash

24-Hour Fitness crash

Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
24-Hour Fitness crash

24-Hour Fitness crash

Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Around 7:15 a.m., a dump truck and a Toyota Camry collided in front of El Cid on Paramus Road, according to photos from the scene by Boyd A. Loving.

Less than an hour later, a small white SUV slammed into the 24 Hour Fitness facility on Route 4. Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti says the vehicle didn't go inside the facility, but did break the glass window outside.

Details and the full cause of both crashes had not been confirmed as of 10:20 a.m.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE