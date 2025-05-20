Fresh Out Of Jail, Influencer Flexes Arrest On Instagram: See Videos That Got Him Cuffed

That’s what Giovanni Petruzziello wrote on Instagram just hours after police say he was caught on video speeding in Ferraris, Porsches, and McLarens at speeds up to 137 mph, once in a 25 mph zone.

The 27-year-old Durham, CT luxury car shop owner and influencer was charged with seven counts of reckless driving and three counts of second-degree reckless endangerment, Connecticut State Police said.

Fresh out on $150,000 bond, Petruzziello hit Instagram to recap his Monday, May 19 traffic stop — and flex through the fallout for his 262K followers.

Petruzziello, the founder of The LAB – Legends Auto Boutique, a North Haven-based luxury vehicle shop, recounted the stop, saying he was driving home along his usual rural route when an officer pulled him over.

“I roll by him, stopping at the stop sign — come to a full complete stop — and he gets behind me,” he said.

The officer claimed he was going 45 mph in a 25. “Said I didn’t know I was going 45,” Petruzziello wrote. “There was no one else on the road.”

Petruzziello said he was immediately placed in handcuffs and told there was a warrant for his arrest related to “multiple reckless driving incidents.” He said a trooper, who Petruzziello said he thought he was friends with, later mentioned that videos had been sent directly to the Connecticut State Police Instagram account.

"Obnoxious, for no reason," he captioned one video from behind the wheel of a Ferrari shared in February.

Earlier this month, police reviewed several of those videos, including one showing Petruzziello’s Ferrari hitting 88 mph on Bear Rock Road, and another showing him racing a Lamborghini at 112 mph on Route 79, both in Durham. A separate clip from January allegedly shows a Porsche reaching 99 mph with an unbelted passenger triggering a seatbelt alarm.

The most extreme footage, according to police, shows Petruzziello driving 137 mph in a 25 mph zone on a residential road in Killingworth.

In multiple clips, police said he could be seen blowing through stop signs and narrowly avoiding other cars.

It appears many of the videos cited by police have since been deleted.

Petruzziello said the arrest was unexpected. “I didn’t do anything on the spot so it’s like okay why am I being arrested right now,” he said, adding, “I’m going to figure it out.”

