A Conrail freight train derailed near Union Station in the Township of Union, NJ Transit said. As a result of the derailment, NJ Transit said Raritan Valley Line rail service is suspended in both directions.

NJ Transit said rail tickets and passes are being cross honored by NJ Transit bus. Customers should visit njtransit.com/ABC for available alternate service information.

