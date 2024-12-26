Freezing Rain To Glaze Roadways With Ice: Winter Weather Advisories Issued Across NJ, PA

The advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. Friday to Saturday. Ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch are anticipated in Sussex, Warren, and Morris counties, in NJ, and Lehigh and Northampton counties, in PA.

"Very slippery sidewalks, roads, and bridges are possible," the NWS warned. Motorists are urged to slow down and exercise caution while driving. Residents heading outside are advised to watch their first few steps on icy surfaces, which could increase the risk of slips and falls.

A second advisory is in effect for Hunterdon and Somerset counties in New Jersey and Upper Bucks County in Pennsylvania, where a light glaze of ice is expected during the same time frame.

Additionally, the NWS has highlighted the potential for a storm system to bring heavy rain and warmer air to the region Sunday, Dec. 29 into early Monday, Dec. 30. Rain combined with snowmelt could lead to flooding, particularly in the Catskills and Poconos.

Be prepared for potentially hazardous conditions and stay updated on the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service. Stay tuned to Daily Voice for more updates.

