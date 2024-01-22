Threat Of Freezing Rain Prompts Winter Weather Advisory Across Portion Of Bergen County

Bergen, Sussex, Warren, Morris, and Passaic Counties, along with the Poconos Mountains and the Lehigh Valley are expected to see freezing rain and snow Tuesday night, Jan. 23, the NWS said.

The areas in the purple on the NWS map below are under a winter weather advisory.

Occasional rain and snow is being predicted across the northern part of NJ and eastern PA on Tuesday, with rain likely elsewhere. For the areas under a weather advisory, that rain and snow was expected to turn to mix with freezing rain sometime after 11 p.m., and last until the early-morning hours, the NWS said.

Temps will be a high of 37 during the day and at night drop to around 31.

AccuWeather is predicting fog in some areas due to air temperature rising quickly as the ground is wet. A weather map shows an icy mix for much of Central and Northern PA on Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to climb as the week goes on. Wednesday will be milder with temps in the low 40s, and a 50 to 60 percent chance of rain. Thursday will be likely rainy with temps in the mid-50s, and Friday will be just under 60 degrees.

