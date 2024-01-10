Freed Pedophile Produced Homemade Child Porn, Bergen Prosecutor Says

Coswayne Donald, 44, “used his cellular phone to manufacture and possess items depicting nude and/or sexually explicit pubescent children,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Detectives from Musella’s Special Victims Unit originally arrested Donald on first-degree aggravated sexual assault charges last June.

The prosecutor said at the time that the married defendant had sexually assaulted a victim between 13 and 16 years old.

His office sent Donald to the Bergen County Jail on June 28, 2023.

A judge in Hackensack released him on home detention exactly 10 days later, records show.

The records don’t specify whether it was strict home detention -- in which a defendant can only leave his or her home for court, monitoring visits at the courthouse or in-person attorney meetings -- or detention with "limited exceptions," such as medical appointments, work or school.

Musella’s detectives arrested Donald again on June 5 after detectives discovered images he allegedly produced before the first arrest last summer.

They allegedly discovered more than 1,000 such images, jail records show.

