‘Free America’ Protests Scheduled Nationwide Over Fourth Of July Weekend

Activists across the country are planning a series of rallies, parades, and public demonstrations during Independence Day weekend.

These events will take place under the banner “Free America,” a decentralized protest movement challenging President Donald Trump and his administration’s policies.

From city marches to backyard BBQs, the events are part of a broader campaign organized by the 50501 Movement, Women’s March affiliates, and other grassroots groups.

The name references “50 protests, 50 states, one movement,” and the effort echoes the “No Kings” demonstrations held last month, which drew millions to protest Trump’s June 14 military parade marking the Army’s 250th anniversary, and his 79th birthday.

The weekend push calls on communities to host everything from street parades and art builds to banner drops and dance protests, unified around a vision of reclaiming freedom through civic action and public joy.

“This Fourth of July, we will be in the streets with songs of freedom and joy,” reads a statement on the Free America event site. “The dream of American freedom belongs to all of us, and we will not stop in our pursuit of its promise, now or ever.”

Organizers say the movement seeks to “free America” from what they describe as rising authoritarianism, systemic inequality, and political fear-mongering. Among their stated goals: economic justice, fair elections, and protections for civil liberties.

The weekend of action is part of a growing resistance campaign that began when Trump returned to the White House in January after winning a second, non-consecutive term.

A searchable map of scheduled events and organizing toolkits can be found at: action.womensmarch.com/calendars/free-america-weekend.

