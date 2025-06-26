‘Freak Accident’ Won’t Stop Her: Jersey Shore Lifeguard Impaled By Umbrella Set To Be Released

Joe Bongiovanni, who runs beach operations in Asbury Park, said the 19-year-old Robbinsville resident had surgery to remove the piece of umbrella from her arm and is expected to be out of action for 6 to 8 weeks. She did not suffer any permanent damage, Bongiovanni said.

"She is in great spirits," said Bongiovanni, noting the umbrella went through her shoulder and protruded out of her back. "She's not in any pain. She's doing fine, she's a tough little cookie."

According to NJ Advance Media, the lifeguard was trying to secure the 6-foot umbrella when a gust of wind knocked her off a lifeguard stand. She lost her balance, fell, and was pierced by the umbrella, the outlet said.

Bongiovanni said the incident was a "freak accident." He said they are reviewing procedures and ensuring umbrellas are safely secured. He had nothing but praise for the lifeguard, who is in her second year on duty.

"She really wanted to lifeguard," Bongiovanni said. "She's done a fantastic job for us. She always wants to do extra shifts and asks us if we need anything. She gets along with everyone great and has a great personality."

Bongiovanni said he appreciated how numerous other agencies reached out to find out how she was doing and to offer any of their lifeguards in case they were short-staffed.

