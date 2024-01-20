Franklin Lakes Massage Therapist Charged With Rubbing Client Wrong Way

Kewin Sepulveda, 29, of Paterson “engaged in sexual activity with an individual while giving a massage” at the Hand and Stone Spa in the Franklin Crossing shopping center off Franklin Avenue, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The alleged victim went to Franklin Lakes police, who notified his office, the prosecutor said.

An investigation by detectives from Musella’s Special Victims Unit and borough police led to the sexual assault charge, he said.

Sepulveda, who had an unspecified outstanding warrant out of Elmwood Park, was sent to the Bergen County Jail following his arrest on Thursday, Jan. 18, records show.

A judge ordered him released, pending further court action, the following day.

