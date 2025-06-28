Fractured, Injured Fingers Prompt Recall Of 225K+ Camping Cots

Coleman issued the recall for about 228,760 Converta camping cots and camping suspension stretchers, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Thursday, June 26. The recall also affects about 438 cots and stretchers sold in Canada.

The CPSC said the backrest can snap shut and pinch a person's fingers, creating a risk of lacerations and amputations. At least seven people have been injured, including two with fractured fingers, due to the seatback adjustment feature.

The recalled cots and stretchers have tan or white fabric with the Coleman logo and black steel frames with adjustable seatbacks. They were sold on Amazon and at several nationwide retailers like Walmart from January 2011 through March 2025 for $60 to $80.

Customers should stop using the recalled cots or stretchers immediately and contact Coleman for a free repair kit. You can check your model and order a kit on Coleman's website.

You can learn more about the recall by calling 1-800-345-3278.

