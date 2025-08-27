Fox, YouTube TV Strike Temporary Deal Before Football Season Begins: What To Know

Fox and Google have reached a temporary agreement to keep the broadcast giant's networks on YouTube TV. Google announced the deal in a blog post update on Wednesday, Aug. 27.

The contract was set to expire at 5 p.m., but the deal avoids an immediate blackout for Fox's news and sports channels.

"We have reached a short-term extension with Fox to prevent disruption to YouTube TV subscribers as we continue to work on a new agreement," Google said. "We are committed to advocating on behalf of our subscribers as we work toward a fair deal and will keep you updated on our progress."

Google previously argued that Fox wasn't seeking fair market value to put its channels on YouTube TV.

"Fox is asking for payments that are far higher than what partners with comparable content offerings receive," Google said. "Our priority is to reach a deal that reflects the value of their content and is fair for both sides without passing on additional costs to our subscribers."

The agreement avoids a blackout that would have prevented college football fans from watching Week 1 games on Fox channels. Most notably, Fox's Big Noon Saturday matchup features quarterback Arch Manning and No. 1 Texas at No. 3 Ohio State, the defending national champions.

YouTube TV subscribers who enjoy sports will also have to worry about a potential Fox blackout if a long-term solution isn't reached. The NFL season kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 4, while Fox will also show several crucial MLB playoff race matchups, as well as the American League Championship Series and World Series.

Analysts estimate that YouTube TV has about 9.4 million subscribers, making it the largest internet-based TV bundle in the country, CNBC reported.

