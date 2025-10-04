Fox TV Analyst, Former NY Jets Quarterback Mark Sanchez Critically Injured After Stabbing

Police responded to a call at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct, 4, and found two people injured on the street, one of them Sanchez, the former first-round NFL draft pick, according to TMZ.

He was transported to a local hospital and initially listed in critical condition, the outlet said. Details about what led to the violent incident remain unclear.

Sanchez, 38, was in Indianapolis to broadcast Sunday’s Colts vs. Raiders game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, detectives believe it was "an isolated incident between the two men and not a random act of violence," and noted both men involved are not local residents.

FOX Sports released a statement confirming that Sanchez is in stable condition and expressed gratitude for the medical team’s care: “We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family’s privacy during this time.”

A native of Long Beach, California, Sanchez starred at USC, leading the Trojans to a Rose Bowl win before entering the 2009 NFL Draft.

Selected fifth overall by the New York Jets, he made an immediate impact, guiding the team to back-to-back AFC Championship Game appearances in his first two seasons.

After four years with the Jets, he played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, and Washington Redskins before retiring in 2019.

Sanchez began his broadcast career with ESPN and later joined FOX Sports, where he covers NFL games and appears on FS1 studio shows.

Known for his leadership on the field and vibrant personality off it, Sanchez has remained a familiar face to football fans nationwide.

The incident remains under investigation by Indianapolis authorities.

