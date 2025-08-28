Fox News Anchor Hospitalized With 'Severe Case' Of Malaria

John Roberts, co-anchor of "America Reports," revealed his diagnosis in a social media post on Tuesday, Aug. 26. Late-night news anchor Trace Gallagher filled in for the 68-year-old on his broadcast with co-host Sandra Smith.

It's unclear when Roberts will return to the air.

"I somehow came down with a severe case of Malaria," Roberts posted. "I can honestly say that I am the only person in the hospital with Malaria. In fact, one of my doctors said I'm the first case he has ever seen. Thanks to the folks at [Inova Health System] for their expertise and compassion…!"

Roberts didn't reveal any further information about his malaria diagnosis. Earlier in August, he had posted pictures and videos from a family vacation in Indonesia.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, malaria is a serious disease caused by a parasite carried by mosquitoes. While the illness is rare in the US, about 2,000 cases are reported each year, most linked to international travel.

The CDC warns that malaria can be deadly if not diagnosed and treated quickly. Malaria has many flu-like symptoms, like fever, chills, headaches and muscle aches, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

According to his Fox News biography, Roberts joined the conservative news outlet in 2011. The Toronto-area native also spent five years at CNN and 14 years with CBS News.

Roberts also anchored evening newscasts for WCBS-TV in New York City in the mid-1990s.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.