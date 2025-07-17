Fair 90°

Fourth Detainee Who Escaped New Jersey ICE Facility Captured 2,700 Miles Away

The fourth and final detainee who escaped from an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in New Jersey last month was captured Thursday, July 17, in Los Angeles, more than 2,700 miles away, the FBI said.

Cecilia Levine
Andres Felipe Pineda-Mogollon, 25, a Colombian national, escaped from Delaney Hall in Newark following a riot on June 12, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

The FBI did not release further details about Pineda-Mogollon's escape.

The three other detainees were identified as:

  • Franklin Norberto Bautista-Reyes, a Honduran national who entered the U.S. illegally in 2021, was arrested by Wayne Township Police on May 3, 2025, for aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and weapons possession.
  • Joel Enrique Sandoval-Lopez, a Honduran national who entered as a minor in 2019, was arrested in Passaic on October 3, 2024, for unlawful handgun possession, and again on February 15, 2025, for aggravated assault.
  • Joan Sebastian Castaneda-Lozada, a Colombian national who entered in 2022, was arrested by Hammonton Police on May 15, 2025, for burglary, theft, and conspiracy.

