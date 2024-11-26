Light Rain 52°

Four Masked Gunmen Rob Man of Cash, Jewelry in Clifton Parking Lot, Police Say

A brazen armed robbery unfolded Monday night, Nov. 25, when four masked men armed with handguns ambushed a man in a Clifton parking lot, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Clifton Police
The 37-year-old victim was targeted around 9:22 p.m. in the lot at 1578 Main Ave., where the suspects confronted him, Clifton Police Lt. Robert Anderson reported.

The assailants made off with cash and jewelry before fleeing the scene in a gray SUV, last seen speeding away onto Main Avenue, police said.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the bold nature of the crime has sparked an active investigation by the Clifton Police Detective Division.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 973-470-5908.

