6-Year-Old Found At 0% Growth Rate As Foster Mom, Housemate Charged After 9-Year-Old’s Death

Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele said the child remains in stable condition after doctors raised alarms about severe neglect. Three other children have been placed in foster care outside the county, officials said.

The discovery comes just days after Pennsylvania State Police first launched a missing child investigation in Dunbar Borough. Troopers were called to a home on Third Street at 12:41 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 3, after Renesmay was reported missing.

Sarah Shipley, who lived in the home, told investigators she put the kids to bed around 2:30 a.m. and discovered Renesmay gone around noon. She claimed another child mentioned the girl had talked about running away, and her bedroom window was cracked open.

But surveillance video contradicted those claims, showing a vehicle arriving at 3:53 a.m. and someone going in and out of the house several times.

Children inside the home later told a very different story. One broke down, apologizing for lying, and said, “I’m never going to see my baby sister again because she’s in heaven,” according to police paperwork. Another sibling said their mother, 31-year-old Kourtney Malinda Eutsey, killed Renesmay and put her in a tote.

A child told investigators the last time she saw Renesmay alive was around 10 p.m. Tuesday, when she heard her screaming and crying. She said she overheard Kourtney Eutsey and Shipley planning to take the girl “to a river far, far away,” and later saw her inside a black garbage bag stuffed into a tote.

Kourtney Eutsey later admitted to police that she placed Renesmay’s body in a bag and tote before dumping it along the Youghiogheny River near Smithton in Westmoreland County. Early Thursday morning, she led troopers to the location where the body was found partially submerged.

Eutsey told investigators Renesmay had burned her back in a bathtub a week earlier and never saw a doctor. On Tuesday night, she began vomiting and choking. Eutsey claimed she tried CPR for 30 minutes but did not call 911 because she was worried about the girl’s condition.

District Attorney Aubele said the 9-year-old weighed only 45 pounds and bore bruises, cigarette burns, and signs of malnourishment. “It’s very apparent that this girl suffered,” he said.

Kourtney Eutsey is being held in the Fayette County Prison without bond, deemed a “threat to self and others.” She faces charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence.

On Friday, Sept. 5, court records show Shipley was also charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy, aggravated assault of a victim under 13, abuse of a corpse, and concealing the death of a child.

Renesmay’s biological mother, Christina Benedetto, said she lost custody of her daughter four years ago. She said Kourtney Eutsey, a blood relative, had also been caring for her other three children.

“Before she went with them, she had so much light in her eyes,” Benedetto said. “Instead of saying they couldn’t handle her anymore, they resorted to the worst possible thing they could’ve done when they were supposed to protect her.”

Through tears, she added: “Why put her in a tote, in a garbage bag, and throw her away like she didn’t mean anything? She meant everything to us.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story referred to the 6-year-old’s condition as a “BMI of zero” per the DA's release. The DA later clarified it was recorded as a “growth rate or percentile 0%" so we updated our coverage.

