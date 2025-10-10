Fort Lee Man Convicted In Knife Attack That Left Victim Partially Eviscerated: Prosecutor

After a two-week trial before Bergen County Superior Court Judge Christopher R. Kazlau, a jury found Freddy Pina, of Fort Lee, guilty in connection with the August 5, 2023 attack, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The stabbing occurred in the early morning hours when Pina approached the victim outside his Fort Lee home and attacked him with a seven-inch knife, “eviscerating him," the prosecutor said.

One of the victim’s kidneys had to be partially removed as a result of the assault, Musella said.

The knife was recovered in Pina’s home, and he turned himself in to police about two hours after the attack, authorities said.

On Wednesday, Oct. 8, a jury convicted Pina of second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree aggravated assault, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, Musella said.

According to the prosecutor’s office, second-degree crimes in New Jersey generally carry a prison sentence of five to ten years and a fine of up to $150,000. Third-degree offenses carry three to five years and a fine of up to $15,000, while fourth-degree offenses carry up to 18 months and a fine of up to $10,000.

Assistant Prosecutor Christine Gorzelany represented the State, assisted by Detective Corinne Mason, Victim Advocate Susan Tanis, and litigation assistant Ryan Zimny, Musella said.

Sentencing is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 12.

