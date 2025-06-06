Fair 78°

Fort Lee Man, 71, Charged With Sexually Assaulting Child For Years In Teaneck: Prosecutor

A 71-year-old man from Fort Lee has been charged with sexually assaulting a child under the age of 16 on multiple occasions in Teaneck, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Manuel A. Barrantes

Photo Credit: Bergen County Sheriff's Office
Manuel A. Barrantes was arrested on Thursday, June 5, following a joint investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Teaneck Police Department.

The investigation began after the Teaneck Police Department contacted the prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit on Thursday, May 29, 2025, to report the alleged past sexual assault of a juvenile, Musella said.

Detectives determined that Barrantes sexually assaulted and endangered the child “on multiple occasions between August 2016 and August 2018” in Teaneck, according to the press release.

Barrantes was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault (N.J.S.A. 2C:14-2a(2)a) and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child (N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4a(1)), Musella said. He was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack.

