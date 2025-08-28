Former Yankees Star, World Series Champ Mark Teixeira Running For Congress

Mark Teixeira, a World Series champion with the New York Yankees, is running for Congress, launching a campaign in Texas’ 21st Congressional District, which includes portions of San Antonio, as a Republican.

The seat opened after Rep. Chip Roy, a Republican, departed to campaign for Texas attorney general. The district is considered solidly Republican.

“Big news: I’m ready to go!” Teixeira (pronounced tuh-SHARE-uh) wrote in a post on X announcing his bid on Thursday, Aug. 28. “As a lifelong conservative who loves this country, I’m running for Congress to fight for the principles that make Texas and America great.”

He added, “It takes teamwork to win – I’m ready to help defend President Trump’s America First agenda, Texas families, and individual liberty.”

Teixeira, age 45, played 14 MLB seasons for the Rangers, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and Yankees.

A three-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove winner, he helped lead the Yankees to the 2009 World Series title and finished that season tied for the American League lead in home runs and first in RBIs.

He won three Silver Slugger Awards and is one of five switch hitters to reach 400 career home runs. He also holds the major-league record for most games with a home run from both sides of the plate (14).

According to his campaign website, Teixeira was born to a Navy veteran father and a schoolteacher mother and moved back to Texas in 2021.

The site highlights his support for conservative leaders including Trump, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Roy, and says he has worked with the Texas Public Policy Foundation on education initiatives. It notes he and his wife, Leigh, have three children and are active in their local church.

Before turning pro, Teixeira was a standout at Georgia Tech, where he won the Dick Howser Trophy as the nation’s top college player in 2000. The Rangers drafted him fifth overall in 2001, and he debuted in 2003. Over his career, he was known as one of MLB’s most prolific switch hitters and for his defense at first base.

