Former West New York Police Officer Johnny Lara Dies, 53

Johnny A. Lara, a former West New York resident and police officer, died on Wednesday, Sept. 4. He was 53 years old.

 Photo Credit: Memorial High School Alumni Association Facebook (original source unclear)/Johnny Lara Facebook
Lara was born in Colombia and grew up in West New York, having served as a police officer before retiring and moving to Houston TX, according to his obituary on the Barquin Funeral Home website.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy Valderramos Lara; their children Brandon, Bella and Jeremy Lara; his mother Emma J. Lara; and his siblings, Rosario Crabtree, Jimmy and Sammy Lara.

Lara was preceded in death by his father, Marcelino and his brother Henry Lara.

Services have not yet been finalized.

