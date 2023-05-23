Overcast 56°

SHARE

Former West Milford HS Athlete, Honor Student Charged After Police Drug Raid

A former high school honor student and basketball player was busted on drug charges after West Milford police raided his home, authorities said.

Shaan Celik
Shaan Celik Photo Credit: WEST MILFORD PD (mugshot) / Rebecca Alma for DAILY VOICE (background)
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

Shaan Celik, 20, had psilocybin mushrooms, THC vape cartridges, pot edibles and marijuana for sale at the Otterhole Road residence, Police Chief James DeVore said.

Police also found packaging materials and an undisclosed amount of suspected proceeds from drug sales, DeVore said.

Detectives worked the case for several months before the 9 a.m. May 15 raid, the chief said.

Another man who was in another bedroom was released without charges, he said.

Celik was charged with selling the mushrooms and having multiple ounces of pot for sale, among other counts, then released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson, DeVore said.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE