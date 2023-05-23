Former West Milford HS Athlete, Honor Student Charged After Police Drug Raid

Shaan Celik, 20, had psilocybin mushrooms, THC vape cartridges, pot edibles and marijuana for sale at the Otterhole Road residence, Police Chief James DeVore said.

Police also found packaging materials and an undisclosed amount of suspected proceeds from drug sales, DeVore said.

Detectives worked the case for several months before the 9 a.m. May 15 raid, the chief said.

Another man who was in another bedroom was released without charges, he said.

Celik was charged with selling the mushrooms and having multiple ounces of pot for sale, among other counts, then released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson, DeVore said.

