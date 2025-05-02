Former Teacher Sent Images Of Nude Children To Man From Bergen County Hotel: Feds

The criminal complaint filed in the arrest of Natasha Rivas depicts a multitude of disturbing exchanges with Scott Graham, the Eau Claire man whose arrest prompted an investigation into North Bergen's Rivas, according to federal prosecutors.

According to U.S. Attorney Alina Habba, Rivas sent multiple files depicting child pornography to Graham over the course of several months. Many of the photos depicted young victims that Rivas personally knew, the complaint says, and the exchanges appear to show both Rivas and Graham using baby talk to discuss the assaults and hash out their own fantasies.

Between April and December 2024, Rivas sent Graham numerous images containing child sexual abuse material and discussed sexually assaulting children for both of their sexual gratification, Habba said. Some of the photos that Rivas sent Graham were taken at a hotel in Ridgefield Park, federal prosecutors said.

The investigation into Rivas began following Graham's January arrest in Wisconsin, authorities said. A search of his devices showed a multitude of conversations between the two dating back several months.

Click here to read the exchanges between Graham and Rivas (warning: details are disturbing and reader discretion is heavily advised).

In or around July 2024, Rivas traveled to Japan to teach English to second-grade students. She returned in or around February 2025, federal officials said.

Rivas was charged with distribution of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor child. The charge in the complaint carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 5 years’ imprisonment and a maximum penalty of 20 years’ imprisonment as well as a fine of up to $250,000.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.