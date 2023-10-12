Former South Jersey Nurse Admits Collecting Porn Of Children As Young As 12

Special agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Newark caught Anthony Barbarino, 37, with 108 videos and 93 still photographs of child sexual abuse across three electronic devices, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

At least one image was of a prepubescent minor, while another "portrayed sadistic or masochistic conduct or other depictions of violence," Sellinger said.

Barbarino, who lived in Egg Harbor City and was working as a nurse at the time, took a deal from the government rather than risk the potential outcome of a jury trial.

He pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in federal court in Camden on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Chief U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb scheduled sentencing for Feb. 13, 2024.

Sellinger, meanwhile, credited special agents of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Newark with the investigation leading to the guilty plea secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elisa T. Wiygul of his Criminal Division in Camden.

Sellinger also thanked the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office for its assistance.

