Former Rutgers Assistant Dean Found Dead In PA State Gamelands: Coroner

William "Bill" J. Zee, 50, of the 120 block of Front Street in Lititz was found dead in the PA Game Land located near US 322 and Pumping Station Road in Elizabeth Township, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:38 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22.

Zee was reported missing and a search was launched around 8:25 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, as police detailed in an initial release and as Daily Voice previously reported.

"During the course of the investigation that evening, the LBPD gained information suggesting the male could be in the area of the State Game Lands located in Elizabeth Township," as stated by the police.

With the assistance of Middle Creek Search and Rescue, Pennsylvania State Police, PA Game Commission, and Warwick Emergency Services Commission member fire companies, and mutual aid fire companies the search continued into the next day.

He was found dead by a "passive hanging" and the manner was suicide, the coroner wrote.

If you or a loved one is having thoughts of suicide, there is help. Call or text 988 or click here to chat with a professional 24/7.

Bill was a dad and a current University of Pennsylvania PhD. student according to his social media. He was most known as a lawyer, recently working as a partner and attorney at Appel, Yost & Zee LLP, where he was rated 2024 Pennsylvania Super Lawyer.

"Bill has represented public and private schools, intermediate units, higher education institutions, and community benefit organizations throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey for the past 20 years," as stated in his biography on his law firm's website.

He graduated from West Deptford High School (Class of 1993) and went on to graduate from Rutgers University with a degree in English literature in 1997, his social media pages show. The following year, he earned a degree in education policy at UPenn, and in 2005 completed his JD at Villanova University. In 2022, he earned his MBA from Harvard Business School Online.

In addition to studying at Rutgers, he was an Assistant Dean of Academic Affairs from 2000 to 2002, as explained on LinkedIn.

Bill served on the boards of multiple organizations such as Attachment & Trauma Network, Inc., Touchstone Foundation: Youth Mental Wellness Partners, Aaron's Acres, and Leadership Lancaster.

He also volunteered as Treasurer Board of Directors for Lancaster Education Foundation and did pro bono legal work for Share of Lancaster, as detailed on his LinkedIn.

He is survived by his family, friends, and coworkers.

Funeral details weren't immediately available. His family is invited to share this information and a statement by emailing Daily Voice at jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

